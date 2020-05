MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. About ten Moscow hospitals, including the Kommunarka coronavirus facility, have received bomb threats, a law enforcement source told TASS.

"About ten hospitals in Moscow, including Hospital Number 40 in the Kommunarka district, have received bomb threats. According to preliminary reports, these messages were left on the phone," he said.

According to the source, no evacuation was carried out. Police are working to figure out who made the phone calls.