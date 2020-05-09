Bombs reported on board two Russian planes

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Bombs have been reported on board two planes heading from Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport to Sochi and Ufa, an aviation industry source told TASS.

"The Domodedovo Airport’s call center received an email about bombs on board two planes heading from Moscow to Sochi and Ufa," the source said, adding that both flights were about to depart and emergency workers would inspect the planes.

Earlier on Saturday, the airport received a message claiming there was a bomb on the premises but no evacuation was carried out.

Messages about bombs on board Russian planes started coming in on March 3. Nearly 200 flights have been affected so far. According to another law enforcement source, anonymous messages keep coming in, reporting bombs on planes, in court buildings, shopping malls and airports, and demanding payment in Bitcoin.