SSJ-100 jet emergency lands in Moscow airport due to engine failure

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger plane has emergency landed in Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport due to engine failure, emergency services told TASS.

"The preliminary data suggests that the jet’s left engine failed after taking off for Saratov. The crew decided to return. At 07:16, they emergency landed as normal," TASS was told.

The services clarified that the SSJ-100 left for Saratov around 06:45. It made a few circles before the landing, spending 30 minutes in the air. The plane will soon be examined by technical services to clarify the causes.