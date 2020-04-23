Moscow court places Russian citizen in custody on terrorism charges

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Moscow’s Meshchansky District Court has placed Russian national Kamaldin Abdullayev in custody on charges of involvement in the activities of a terrorist organization, a court spokesperson told TASS.

"Kamaldin Abdullayev faces charges under Article 205.5.2 of the Russian Criminal Code (involvement in terrorist activities). The court has upheld the investigation’s request, placing him in custody until June 21," the spokesperson said.

If found guilty, Abdullayev faces up to 20 years in prison.