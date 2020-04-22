Teenager detained in Tyumen region planned mass murder

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. A teenager detained in the Tyumen region planned to carry out a mass murder at a school in April, the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement.

"According to investigators, the young man had a criminal intent to kill an unlimited number of people at an educational facility in the Tyumen region," the statement reads. Law enforcement officers stopped the teenager from implementing his criminal plot, the Investigation Committee added.

A criminal investigation has been launched into preparations to commit a murder of two or more people in a manner dangerous to the public.

The Federal Security Service (FSB) said earlier that a smooth-bore hunting gun, ammunition, two hunting knives, ammonia nitrate, communication means and Internet guidelines for creating explosive devices were seized from the 18-year-old. "Testimonies by the detained and witnesses point to his plans to commit an unlawful act," the FSB added.