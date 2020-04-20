Interior Ministry reports growth in extremist, terrorist crimes in Russia Jan-March

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russia in January-March saw a 14% growth in the rate of terrorism-related crimes in contrast to the same period last year, while extremism-related crimes were up 40%, as follows from the Interior Ministry’s statistics.

"In January-March 2020 a total of 548 terrorism-related crimes were registered [13.7% more than in the same period of 2019], and 210 extremist-related crimes (40.9% more than in the same period of 2019]," the Interior Ministry’s news release says.

According to the same statistics survey, the first three months of this year saw 50,900 drug trafficking crimes, which is 1.2% less than in the same period last year. "In January-March 2019 there was a 3.5% increase in the number of exposed crimes committed with the aim of selling narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues," the Interior Ministry said.