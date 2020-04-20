Thirteen killed in Canada shooting - TV

OTTAWA, April 20. /TASS/. Thirteen people have been killed in a shooting rampage in Canada’s Nova Scotia province, the CBC TV channel reported, citing Royal Canadian Mounted Police Commissioner Brenda Lucki.

She said that an investigation was underway and police did not rule out that the number of victims could grow.

According to current information, a 51-year-old man named Gabriel Wortman started the rampage in the community of Portapique, later moving to other communities. A police officer was killed during an operation to seize the attacker.

The police first reported that the man had been arrested but later said that he had been killed.