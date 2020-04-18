Pilot error, technical failure likely causes of light plane’s crash in Russian Far East

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. A pilot error and a technical failure are seen as possible causes of a light plane’s crash in the Khabarovsk Region in the Russian Far East, the law-enforcement agencies told TASS on Saturday.

An L-4 light plane crashed earlier on Friday near the village of Lesnoye in Russia’s Far Eastern Khabarovsk region.

"A pilot error and a technical fault are being considered among the versions of the private plane’s crash," the law-enforcement agencies said.

The body of the fourth person was recovered from the plane’s debris, the local administration told TASS.

Previous reports said that three people died in the crash.

"The body of the fourth person was found under the plane’s debris. The persons’ identities are being established," the local administration said.