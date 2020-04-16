Teenager prepping for attack on school in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk suspected of terrorism

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The teenager who was preparing an attack on a school in the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk is suspected of terrorism and illegal manufacturing of explosive devices, the press service for Russia’s Investigative Committee told TASS.

The service said that it launched criminal proceedings against the fourteen-year-old teenager who is residing with his parents in Krasnoyarsk. He is suspected of preparations for a terrorist attack, training for terrorist activities and illegal manufacture of explosive devices.