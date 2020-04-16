Russia’s customs official detained in Moscow on suspicion of taking a bribe

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The Moscow police have detained Yuri Knyazev, an operations officer with the Moscow Region’s investigative department of the Russian Federal Customs Service, on suspicion of taking a major bribe, the press service of Moscow’s Meshchansky district court informed TASS on Thursday. The investigation plans to put him in custody.

"Moscow’s Meshchansky district court has received an appeal of the investigation on placing Knyazev Yuri Nikolaevich in custody," the court’s spokesperson Yulia Kotomina informed.

According to the spokesperson, Knyazev is suspected of committing a crime under Article 290 Part 6 of the Russian Criminal Code (receiving a major bribe), and Article 291 Part 1 of the Russian Criminal Code (facilitating a major bribe). He faces from 8 to 15 and from 7 to 12 years behind bars respectively and a fine up to 3 mln rubles (about $40,500).