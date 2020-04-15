IT crimes in Russia soar by almost 84% in 2020

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The total number of IT-related crimes committed with the use of technology in the three months of 2020 has increased by almost 84% compared with the same period in 2019, the press service for Russia’s Interior Ministry told TASS.

"Cyber crime continues to significantly influence the crime rate. The number of IT-related crimes increased by 83.9%, while these crimes now take up 19.9% of all crimes committed," the statement reads.

The ministry underlined that the crime rate rose by 4% in Russia due to this phenomenon. "Similar trends were discovered when additionally analyzing the March 2020 statistics. In comparison with March 2019, the number of murders, attempted murders, deliberately inflicted severe injuries, muggings and robberies. However, the total number of frauds rose by 48.5%, with the frauds committed with the use of electronic means of payment by more than two times," the ministry said.