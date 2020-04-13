Firefighters put out blaze at residential apartment building in southwest of Moscow

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Firefighters put out a fire in a residential apartment building in the southwest of Moscow, the press service of the Moscow emergencies services told TASS on Monday.

"The fire was extinguished at 6:10 a.m. Moscow time," the press service announced. "No casualties were reported."

A source in the emergencies services told TASS earlier in the day that at least 120 people had been evacuated from a residential apartment building in downtown Moscow, where a fire erupted in the early hours of April 13.

The fire broke out on the top level of the eight-floor residential apartment building, which was built in 1957 and located on the Leninsky Prospekt avenue in the southwestern part of Moscow.

According to the emergencies services, the blaze engulfed an area of 2,000 square meters (over 21,500 square feet) and, while over 120 people were evacuated, firefighters rescued five more people from the fire.

A source in the emergencies services told TASS that the aviation was ordered to be involved to put out the fire. "A decision was made to involve the aviation," the source said.