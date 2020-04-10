Death toll from fire at retirement home in Moscow up to five

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The death toll from the fire at a retirement home in Moscow has risen to five as one more of those hurt died in hospital, a source in the medical services told TASS on Friday.

"One more person who was hurt in the fire has died in hospital. In all, the death toll makes five," the sources said adding that 15 people are still in hospital.

According to earlier reports, four people died and 16 were injured.

The fire at the retirement home in Moscow’s western suburb broke out in the evening of April 8. The home accommodated elderly people, including those with reduced mobility. According to preliminary data, the fire was caused by a fuel vapor explosion in the boiler room. A criminal case was opened. According to a source in the law enforcement agencies, the building was not accepted into service.