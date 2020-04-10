Three school attacks by teens foiled in Russia’s Urals district in 2019 — security council

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Three armed attacks on schools by teenagers were thwarted in Russia’s Urals Federal District in 2019, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said during Friday’s videoconference with regional officials.

"Last year, law enforcement agencies in the district thwarted three attacks on school students and teachers that teens had planned to carry out using knives, firearms and homemade explosive devices," he pointed out.

According to Patrushev, "deviant behavior by underage children stems from drug and suicide propaganda on social media and a subculture of crime." He added that teenagers took particular interest in school shootings such as the 1999 Columbine High School massacre in the United States.