Three Moscow Region residents apprehended for attempted sale of 350 fake COVID-19 tests

"Officers of the Moscow Division of the Main Directorate on Economic Security and Combating Corruption have thwarted an attempted sale of fake COVID-19 tests. The officers have discovered a test sale ad on one of the ad websites. During the following attempted sale of 350 pieces for 2.300 rubles each ($31), three Moscow Region residents were apprehended," she said.

According to the spokeswoman, the suspects sold single use vacuum test tubes for blood samples, filled with unknown substance. All seized produce was sent for research. Criminal proceedings on charges of fraud have been initiated, while the suspects have been placed under house arrest, she added.