Five Moscow hospitals checked over anonymous bomb threats, says source

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Bomb squads check five Moscow hospitals following anonymous bomb threats, an emergency services source told TASS Wednesday.

"We receive bomb threats against hospitals. Currently, bomb squads check five hospitals. The staff and the patients were not evacuated," the source said.

The tidal wave of fake bomb threats began in November 2019. Anonymous perpetrators send emails with bomb threats against courts, schools, hospitals, shopping malls and other public places. Since March 3, bomb threats also include planes. No bomb threat was deemed genuine, however. Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) reported blockage of five foreign-based websites that allow sending anonymous emails.