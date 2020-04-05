Man suspected of shooting dead five people in Ryazan region placed under arrest

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. /TASS/. A man suspected of shooting and killing five people in the village of Yelatma, Ryazan region in Central European Russia, on April 4 has been placed under arrest, the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee said on Sunday.

"The man suspected of killing five people has been placed under arrest in the Ryazan region," it said.

A spokesman for the region’s Kasimov district court told TASS the man had been arrested for a term of two months. "In the course of interrogation, the man confessed of shooting at people," saying he had done it to defend himself," the spokesman said, adding that an investigation was underway.

The case has been referred to the Russian Investigative Committee’s Ryazan region department.

The incident occurred in the village of Yelatma, Ryazan region, in the evening on April 4. Standing on the balcony of his apartment, the man, born in 1988, asked a group of four young men and a girl flocking near the house not to be that loud. After a verbal exchange, the man took his licensed gun and shot at them. All the five died instantly. A criminal case was opened on charges of killing two and more people (part 2, article 105 of the Russian Criminal Code).