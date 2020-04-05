Ten injured in house gas explosion outside Moscow

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. Ten people were injured in the gas explosion in an apartment house in the town of Orekhovo-Zuevo in the Moscow Region, regional medical services told TASS on Sunday.

Earlier, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said three people had died and six others were injured.

"Ten people were hurt in the explosion, four of them, including a child, have been hospitalized, and six others were provided with medical assistance on outpatient basis," a source said.

The search effort in the house is underway.

A gas explosion rocked a five-story apartment building in the Moscow Region’s town of Orekhovo-Zuyevo on Saturday morning. Ten apartments were damaged or completely destroyed. A section of the building collapsed following the blast. According to preliminary data, the explosion was caused by a broken gas equipment in one of the flats.

Investigators are looking into all possible causes of the blast, including a gas leak, an equipment failure and careless handling of equipment. At least 200 dwellers were evacuated from the 80-apartment building. The affected households will receive financial aid. A criminal case was opened.