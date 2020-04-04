Death toll from house gas explosion outside Moscow climbs to three

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. Three people died in the gas explosion in an apartment house in the town of Orekhovo-Zuevo in the Moscow Region, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Saturday.

"Another body was recovered under the rubble of the apartment building in Orekhovo-Zuevo at 21.13. Up to now, nine people have been affected. Of those, three died, four are in hospitals and two are treated at out-patient clinics," the spokesperson said.

A gas explosion rocked a five-story apartment building in the Moscow region’s town of Orekhovo-Zuyevo on Saturday morning. Five apartments were completely destroyed and another five were damaged. A section of the building collapsed following the blast. Investigators are looking into all possible causes of the blast, including a gas leak, an equipment failure and careless handling of equipment. At least 200 dwellers were evacuated from the 80-apartment building. The affected households will receive financial aid. A criminal case was opened.