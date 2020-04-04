{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Death toll from house gas explosion outside Moscow climbs to three

Nine people have been affected

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. Three people died in the gas explosion in an apartment house in the town of Orekhovo-Zuevo in the Moscow Region, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Saturday.

"Another body was recovered under the rubble of the apartment building in Orekhovo-Zuevo at 21.13. Up to now, nine people have been affected. Of those, three died, four are in hospitals and two are treated at out-patient clinics," the spokesperson said.

A gas explosion rocked a five-story apartment building in the Moscow region’s town of Orekhovo-Zuyevo on Saturday morning. Five apartments were completely destroyed and another five were damaged. A section of the building collapsed following the blast. Investigators are looking into all possible causes of the blast, including a gas leak, an equipment failure and careless handling of equipment. At least 200 dwellers were evacuated from the 80-apartment building. The affected households will receive financial aid. A criminal case was opened.

Man suspected of gunning down five in Ryazan Region under arrest
He had been arrested for a term of two months
Trout at 50 meters under the ground. A fish farm in the rock
The plant complies with technology regulations, and agriculture and veterinary watchdogs test fries twice and four times a year respectively, according to the deputy director
Droplets responsible for 96% of coronavirus transmissions - Russian chief sanitary doctor
According to Anna Popova, the virus could live on surfaces up to 72 hours
Militant plotting terrorist attack killed in Murmansk
According to law enforcement sources, the militant was a supporter of the Islamic State terror group outlawed in Russia
80% of coronavirus patients in Russia aged between 18 to 60
The biggest number of people returning from abroad fall into this age category
Coronavirus cases exceed 5,300 in Russia
A total of 355 people have recovered and 45 others have died
Russia develops one of world’s most powerful 9mm pistol rounds
Russian specialists have managed to improve the piercing capability through a unique design and technological solution
OPEC+ countries still cannot agree on quotas to reduce oil production — sources
The sources attributed the meeting postponement from April 6 to April 9 to the failure to meet a consensus
Russia starts preclinical coronavirus vaccine trials on May 11
Currently, coronavirus vaccines in Russia are tested on animals, namely mice, ferrets and other non-human primates
Russian Navy frigate to continue test-launches of Tsirkon hypersonic missile — source
The hypersonic missile’s second test-firings are expected to be carried out from the ship in April-May, according to the source
Russia’s consumer watchdog says 166,600 are under medical monitoring due to coronavirus
It is also highlighted that as of Thursday, the watchdog’s laboratories carried out 223,509 coronavirus tests
Russian PM approves list of sectors most affected by coronavirus
The list contains nine sectors
Two coronavirus patients die in Moscow
The patients were aged 58 and 70, both had underlying health conditions, Moscow’s crisis center for coronavirus control and monitoring said
Russia to produce 6,000 ventilators in next three months
In April, about 500 ventilators are to be produced and supplied, Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Sergei Tsyb says
Coronavirus cases surpass 6,300 in Russia
47 people have died
China to deliver 80 mln face masks to Russia in April-early May
The Russian Industry and Trade Ministry’s press office said that the deal was struck on April 1
Global cooperation can help minimize coronavirus death toll - Russian Foreign Ministry
The Ministry also slammed some global players’ unwillingness to lift sanctions amid the pandemic as outrageous
Russia's Rosneft stops operations in Venezuela
Russia’s government acquires assets of company in this country
Global actors may use coronavirus to reshape world without war — Belarus’ president
Lukashenko recalled the UN proposal to print 10% of global GDP worth of money to fight the economic ramifications of the coronavirus
Coronavirus most active at about 4 degrees Celsius, scientists say
At 70 degrees the virus dies within five minutes
Rail traffic between Russia and other countries suspended due to coronavirus
Since the beginning of the spread of the new coronavirus, Russian Railways canceled rail communications with 21 countries
Prospective Nord Stream 2 pipe layer en route to Spain
The ship that departed from the port of Nakhodka in the Russian Far East is navigating around Africa near the Angolan shore
Russia managing to deter exponential growth in coronavirus cases
Anna Popova, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said the self-isolation regime is helping to control the coronavirus situation
EU says sanctions against Russia should remain in place during pandemic
In 2014, the European Union imposed three packages of sanctions on Moscow over the situation in Ukraine and Crimea’s reunification with Russia
Russia registers its first coronavirus express test
The result for one specimen should be ready within 1 hour, according to the company
First novel coronavirus case reported in Australia
The man has been admitted to a Melbourne houspital and is in stable condition
Putin likely to work remotely for at least another week
The Kremlin spokesman noted that the president and everyone working with him are regularly tested for the coronavirus
Tiger in New York's Bronx Zoo tests positive for COVID-19
This is the first known case in the world when a tiger was infected with the new coronavirus
Five shot dead in Russia’s Ryazan Region
The police have detained a man
Russian Navy cutting-edge frigate wraps up trials in Arctic seas
The trials were held in several stages from November 20
Brent crude price drops to $31.16 per barrel
The cost of the WTI oil futures has lost 9.5% and is now trading at around $25.88 per barrel
Tenth Russian II-76 with anti-coronavirus assistance departs for Serbia — ministry
Three other Il-76 planes have also departed from the Chkalovsky aerodrome for Serbia earlier on Saturday
Friends in times of trouble: China set to team up with Russia to defeat global pandemic
The diplomat underscored that Beijing would always remember the support provided by Russia during troubling times, when China was trudging through a dire epidemiologic situation
Press review: Russia, Saudis wait for US to cut oil output and COVID-19 to hit Russian GDP
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, April 6
Press review: China’s economy on the rebound and Russia may pass virus peak in ten days
Top stories in the Russian press on April 2
Kremlin spokesman calls for getting prepared for global economic crisis
Coordinating anti-crisis measures by many states will be needed to overcome the developing economic crisis triggered among other things by the coronavirus, which will be felt further down the road, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Belarus documents 700 novel coronavirus cases and 13 deaths
The Health Ministry informed that the country had carried out over 40,000 tests for the novel coronavirus at 13 labs active in Belarus
China publishes coronavirus patients autopsy results, says infection sources determined
The report notes that the coronavirus was found in the human excretory system
Last group of Russian medical experts arrives in Serbia
The Russian Defense Ministry said that consultations between Russian experts and officials from the Serbian Defense and Health Ministries would take place in Belgrade on April 4
Rock icon Sting dedicates new song to Italy’s coronavirus victims
The new song is about those, who in their hour of need, happened to be far away from their friends and families
536 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Moscow over past day
On April 4, the federal crisis center reported 3,357 confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow
About 15% of cats in Wuhan infected with novel coronavirus, researchers say
The SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus can enter the body of humans and other mammals, including monkeys, ferrets and cats
Russian researchers fully decode COVID-19 genome
The material was taken from a COVID-19 patient
Moscow doesn’t stop evacuating Russians from abroad, but takes timeout - deputy PM
According to Tatiana Golikova, the Russian safety rights watchdog came across the situation when "upon arrival from the territory of a foreign state affected by the infection, the citizens voiced their extreme discontent over their accommodation in infectious beds"
Aviation, S-400 air defense conduct drills on massive missile attack deflection in Crimea
The drills involve the Black Sea Fleet naval aviation and air defense, aviation and air defense of the Southern Military District, S-400 missile air defense crews, located on the Crimean Peninsula, and more than 20 military planes
Leading nations likely to look at easing sanctions after pandemic’s peak - Russian expert
Andrei Bystritsky, chairman of the Valdai International Discussion Club Foundation, noted that it will be necessary to restore the world, to agree some common plans and sanctions will be an obstacle
Russia seeks constructive talks on stabilizing global oil market
According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, under the current conditions Russia’s Saudi Arabian partners have introduced an unprecedented discount and boosted oil production
Russian Northern Fleet motor rifle troops employ upgraded T-80BVM tanks in drills
The drills assessed the troops’ readiness to accomplish gunnery, tactical, engineering and special training exercises within the required time limits, and also the tactical skills of commanders in a battle
UK company behind La Stampa’s article claiming Russian aid to Italy useless — diplomat
The diplomat stressed that separate dealers are trying to use Italy’s tragedy for their own benefit
First two persons infected with coronavirus identified in Russia
Both are Chinese citizens, the Russian deputy PM said
Russia transfers 10,000 coronavirus testing systems to Belarus gratuitously
According to Russian Ambassador to Belarus Dmitry Mezentsev, the delivery of testing systems to Belarus confirms the allied nature of relations between the two countries
