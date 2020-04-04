Russian Emergencies Ministry confirms second death in house gas explosion outside Moscow

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. The death toll from the gas explosion of an apartment house in the town of Orekhovo-Zuevo outside Moscow has risen to two, the Moscow Region’s emergency service told TASS on Saturday.

Earlier, the emergency services reported that the second body had been recovered at the site.

"By now, two have died and six more have been injured," the regional emergency service said.

Earlier, Moscow Regional Governor Andrey Vorobyev told reporters that four people are missing after the blast. Among the six injured people is a teenager rescued by eyewitnesses. Four people are in hospital, and three of them are in critical condition. At least 200 people were evacuated from the apartment house, as the blast destroyed five apartments and damaged another five.