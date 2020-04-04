Two people still missing after house gas explosion outside Moscow - governor

OREKHOVO-ZUEVO /outside Moscow/, April 4. /TASS/. Two people remain uncounted for after the gas explosion in a residential building in the town of Orekhovo-Zuevo outside Moscow, Andrei Vorobyev, the Moscow Region’s governor, said on Saturday.

"We are unable to locate two people," he said at a meeting with the house dwellers.

Earlier, the Russian Emergencies Ministry did not rule out that there could be more people under the rubble.

A household gas explosion rocked a five-story apartment building in the Moscow region’s town of Orekhovo-Zuyevo on Saturday. Five apartments have been completely destroyed and another four have been damaged. A section of the building collapsed following the blast. One person was killed and six more injured. Five were rushed to hospitals and three of them are in intensive care units.

Investigators are looking into all possible causes of the blast, including a gas leak, an equipment failure and careless handling of equipment.