Household gas explosion hits apartment building in Moscow region

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. A household gas explosion that hit a five-story apartment building in the Moscow region’s town of Orekhovo-Zuyevo killed one person and left four injured, a spokesperson for the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"According to preliminary data, four people have suffered injuries and one person has died," the spokesperson said.

An official from the regional branch of the Emergencies Ministry confirmed that the blast had been caused by an equipment failure. He added that 200 people had been evacuated from the building.

A probe has been launched into the incident.