Number of COVID-19 cases in Russia surpasses 2,000 - task force.
Putin’s approval rating rises after address to Russian nation due to COVID-19
In his address to the nation on March 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin outlined measures aimed to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus and several economic solutions to the plight the country has landed in due to the outbreak of the disease
US says will not preview its next steps on Rosneft sanctions
Rosneft spokesman Mikhail Leontyev said the company was guided by the interests of its shareholders and expects US sanctions against its subsidiaries to be lifted soon
Russia, US halt inspections under New START due to coronavirus outbreak — expert
Moreover, Moscow and Washington have agreed to postpone a Bilateral Consultative Commission meeting scheduled for March
Russian military specialists arrive in Italy’s Bergamo to help tackle coronavirus
Between late March 22 and early March 25, 15 Russian planes landed in Italy to bring the necessary personnel and equipment
All Moscow’s residents to stay in home self-isolation from Monday
People will be allowed to leave their homes only for emergency medical assistance, trips to work and back, dog walking, and to buy food in the nearest store and throw away garbage
Another plane with Russian aid to arrive to Venezuela soon — president
Earlier, the country received 10,000 testing kits from Russia
Russian scientists develop highly accurate test for novel coronavirus
The testing kit has successfully passed clinical trials and was registered for use in Russia
Putin visited Moscow coronavirus hospital to see situation ‘on the frontline’ - Kremlin
Peskov stressed that Putin’s decision to visit the hospital in Kommunarka came as a surprise
Russian scientist points to genome indicating coronavirus not lab-produced illness
Earlier, some Russian and foreign media outlets alleged that the novel coronavirus could have been made in a laboratory
Russia's Rosneft stops operations in Venezuela
Russia’s government acquires assets of company in this country
Russian government approves 23-point list of essential goods
Commercial organizations that trade in at least one group of those goods will be allowed to continue their operations during quarantine
Medvedev says Russia can possibly adopt stricter measures to fight coronavirus
Deputy Chairperson of the Russian Security Council also noted that in this situation "it is especially important to not let panic overtake you"
Over 20 Russian Navy aircraft and helicopters take part in Pacific drills
In particular, Tu-142 and Il-38 anti-submarine warfare aircraft are operating from the aerodromes in the Primorye Region and Kamchatka
First novel coronavirus case reported in Australia
The man has been admitted to a Melbourne houspital and is in stable condition
Russia warns against ‘games’ over coronavirus, urges countries to join efforts - source
Washington’s accusing tone in comments against China arouses "blatant bewilderment," the source noted
Russia’s consumer watchdog says 166,600 are under medical monitoring due to coronavirus
It is also highlighted that as of Thursday, the watchdog’s laboratories carried out 223,509 coronavirus tests
US scientists’ findings indicate vaccine against COVID-19 may be created — analysts
The researchers have arrived at the inspiring conclusion that the virus does not mutate
China develops test capable of detecting coronavirus in 8-15 minutes
The express test is highly sensitive, easy to use and transport
Russia’s Chechnya closes administratieve borders amid coronavirus outbreak
Chechen residents outside the region are told to stay in self-isolation
Russia's coronavirus cases rise to 1,836 in 24 hours
A total of 66 patients have recovered and nine have died
First two persons infected with coronavirus identified in Russia
Both are Chinese citizens, the Russian deputy PM said
Russia has no data on ‘US role’ in coronavirus outbreak - diplomatic source
It is said that there are some questions for Washington
Putin: Medical university professors, students to be involved in anti-coronavirus efforts
The president noted that the workload on specialists fighting against the novel coronavirus has been increasing dramatically
Press review: Moscow goes on lockdown and Russian economy headed towards recession
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, March 30
7 anti-Covid vaccine prototypes developed by Russia’s Medical Biological Agency
The agency’s head Veronika Skvortsova said however that a ready-to-use vaccine could be expected no earlier than in 11 months
Six coronavirus cases confirmed in Belarus
The Belarusian Health Ministry reported the first coronavirus case on February 28
Coronavirus most active at about 4 degrees Celsius, scientists say
At 70 degrees the virus dies within five minutes
Saudi air defense forces intercept two missiles above capital Riyadh — TV
No information about casualties or damage on the ground is available so far
Chinese coronavirus dangerous at 2 meter distance, expert says
The expert noted the virus might be transmitted by contact, if it gets in human eyes or on mucous membranes
S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems strike hypersonic targets in Eastern Siberia drills
The anti-aircraft gunners also conducted fire from Pantsyr-S2 surface-to-air missile/gun systems during the drills
Moscow comes under citywide lockdown
Starting from March 30, Moscow and the surrounding suburbs began to transition to a hard quarantine to curb the spread of the coronavirus infection
Russian antiviral drug being tested in China as treatment for new coronavirus
The drug can be used as a treatment for 15 types of flu
China publishes coronavirus patients autopsy results, says infection sources determined
The report notes that the coronavirus was found in the human excretory system
Coronavirus cases in Russia surpass 1,500, crisis center says
The total death toll over the entire period in Russia is eight
Press review: Why COVID-19 hardly touched Africa and keeps viewers glued to TV screens
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, March 24
Russia closes border on March 30
Authorities of the regions where border crossings are located are ordered to facilitate the implementation of this resolution and explain the restrictions to the local population
Over 182,000 under doctors’ supervision amid coronavirus in Russia - sanitary watchdog
A total of 263,800 tests for the coronavirus have been conducted in the watchdog’s laboratories in Russia as of Saturday
Russia sends plane with medical equipment to US — Trump
The US has more than 160,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 2,900 deaths
Russia’s government acquires Rosneft assets in Venezuela — press office
Rosneft confirmed the statement, saying that in return it would get a 9.6% share of its equity capital as a settlement payment
