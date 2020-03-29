Search for pilot of crashed Su-27 fighter jet continues — Russian military

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. Russian military rescuers continue the search of a pilot whose Su-27 fighter jet fell into the Black Sea in March 25, the Southern Military District’s press service said.

"Personnel and equipment of the Southern Military District’s rescue units continue the search for the pilot of the Su-27 fighter jet, whose plane crashed on March 25," the press service said.

The search mission is conducted by a group of the Black Sea Fleet vessels, equipped with devices allowing to detect underwater targets at great distances. Planes, helicopters and drones are carrying out aerial survey.

At present, the rescue mission has already combed 6,000 square miles of sea surface and bottom. The search was also conducted along the adjacent coastline.