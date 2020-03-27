Two Moscow-bound planes receive bomb threats

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport has received two messages saying that bombs had been planted on board two planes en route from St. Petersburg and Yekaterinburg to Moscow, an aviation source informed TASS on Friday.

"Sheremetyevo has received two E-mail messages saying that bombs had been planted on board Moscow-bound planes from St. Petersburg and Yekaterinburg," the source said.

The plane from St. Petersburg has already landed safely, while the one en route from Yekaterinburg is in midair.

On Thursday, 15 Russian passenger planes received bomb threats. All of them were inspected, no suspicious objects were found.