Bombs reported on board 11 Russian planes, says source

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Bombs have been reported on board 11 Russian planes on Thursday, an emergency source told TASS.

"There have been anonymous messages about bombs on board two more planes, en route from Moscow to Yekaterinburg and Orenburg. Both flights made Mayday calls," the source said.

Bombs were earlier reported on flights heading from Moscow to Perm, Rostov-on-Don and Chelyabinsk, and to Moscow from Yekaterinburg, Omsk, Kazan, Stavropol, St. Petersburg and Krasnodar. All of them have landed safely at their destinations.

Messages about bombs on board planes started coming in on March 3. Nearly 100 flights have been affected so far. According to another law enforcement source, anonymous messages keep coming in, reporting bombs on planes, in court buildings, shopping malls and airports, and demanding payment in Bitcoin.