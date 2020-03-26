Sixth Russian plane reported allegedly rigged with explosives, says source

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. A passenger plane en route from Krasnodar to Moscow was reported allegedly rigged with explosives by anonymous informants Thursday, becoming the sixth plane to be allegedly rigged this day.

"Anonymous persons reported explosives allegedly planted aboard a plane from Krasnodar to Moscow. During its approach to Sheremetyevo airport, the plane transmitted an emergency signal," the aviation services source told TASS, adding that the plane landed normally.

Earlier, other five planes were reported rigged with explosives: Moscow - Rostov-on-Don, Moscow - Chelyabinsk, Yekaterinburg - Moscow, Saint Petersburg - Moscow and Moscow - Perm. The plane from Moscow to Rostov-on-Don also transmitted an emergency signal before landing. It was provided with landing priority, and it also landed normally.

Messages with bomb threats against planes come almost daily, starting March 3. Since then, almost 100 flights have been threatened with alleged explosives planted aboard. A source in intelligence services told TASS earlier that the messages are being sent by anonymous racketeers who demand bitcoins, threatening to continue spamming the authorities with fake bomb threats.