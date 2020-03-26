Series of 81 aftershocks rattles Russia’s Kuril Islands

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK, March 26. /TASS/. A series of aftershocks, measuring up to 5.8 in magnitude, was registered by seismologists on Thursday in the Pacific Ocean, off Russia’s Kuril Islands.

All of them are aftershocks of a strong earthquake that rocked the region on Wednesday, a source in the Sakhalin office of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Geophysical Survey Service.

"As of 10:00 local time (02:00 Moscow time), 81 aftershocks registered. The strongest measures 5.8 in magnitude," the source said.

According to seismologists, the aftershocks felt as a magnitude-3 earthquake by residents of Severo-Kurilsk.

The 7.3-magnitude earthquake was registered in the Pacific Ocean at 14:49 local time on Wednesday with its epicenter located 228 km away from the town of Severo-Kurilsk. Its residents felt it as a 5-6 magnitude tremor. In Yuzhno-Kurils it was felt as a 3-magnitude earthquake.

A tsunami alarm was sounded off in Severo-Kurilsk. About 400 residents were evacuated to a higher ground, but the tsunami wave that followed was only 0.5 meters high. A total of 20 strong aftershocks were recorded later in the day.