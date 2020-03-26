Zone of missing Su-27 rescue mission defined, search continues

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Rescuers have determined the presumed crash site of the Su-27 fighter jet, which went missing above the Black Sea on Wednesday, the search and rescue mission continues, a source in Russia’s maritime operations services told TASS.

"Search in the crash zone continues. The aircraft fell into the sea, the crew is yet to be found," the source said.

According to earlier reports, the aircraft was performing a scheduled mission when it went off radar screens at about 20:10 Moscow time on Wednesday, some 50 km away from the Crimean city of Feodosia.

A source in the Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transportation (Rosmorrechflot) said two civilian vessels have arrived to the crash zone, but the search and rescue effort is complicated by bad weather.

"Two vessels are in the area. Weather conditions are difficult, water temperature is 9 degrees Celsius, with strong winds and waves. Visibility is poor," the source said.

Two tugboats are still struggling to reach the search zone, the source added.

A Rosmorrechflot spokesperson said the search mission would continue in nighttime.

"There was no order to suspend the search for the night. As long as there is hope of finding survivors, the search will continue," he said.