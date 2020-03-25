Man sentenced to 14 years behind bars in Moscow for IS financing

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Moscow’s second Western district military court has sentenced a Russian national involved in the financing of the Islamic State (IS, terrorist organization outlawed in Russia) to 14 years behind bars, the press service of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) directorate for Moscow and the Moscow Region informed TASS.

"The second Western district military court of Moscow has sentenced Kamalov I. D. to 14 years behind bars, finding him guilty of committing crimes under Article 205.5 Part 2 of the Russian Criminal Code (participating in the activity of an organization deemed terrorist in accordance with the Russian law) and Article 205.1 Part 1.1 (Facilitating terrorist activity) of the Russian Criminal Code," the directorate informed.

The ruling is now in force.

"Forming part of a terrorist cell, Kamalov collected, cashed out and transferred money to members of the IS to the tune of over 700,000 rubles (approximately $9,000 - TASS)," the FSB informed.