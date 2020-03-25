All "rigged" planes in Russia land safely at their destinations - source

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Three passenger planes operating at domestic flights that earlier received anonymous threats about explosives rigged onboard, landed safely at their destinations, a source in emergency services told TASS. That means that all the aircraft that were "rigged" with explosives on Tuesday landed safely in compliance with their time tables, the source concluded.

"Aircraft flying from Moscow to Vladivostok and Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, as well as from Novosibirsk to Moscow, made regular landings at destination airports after they had received messages about an explosion threat. They did not change their routes," the source said.

On Tuesday, it became known about threats of explosion at 13 flights. These flights are: Moscow-Vladivostok, Moscow-Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Novosibirsk-Moscow, Moscow-Kazan, Omsk-Moscow, Moscow-Ufa, Kazan-Moscow, Moscow-Volgograd, Moscow-Tyumen, Moscow-Yekaterinburg, Yekaterinburg-Moscow and two flights Saint Petersburg-Moscow. Earlier, ten of them made landings without changing their routes. After landing the planes were inspected and all the threats resulted to be false.

The same number of "rigged" boards per day (13) was inspected on March 21. According to a law enforcement source, anonymous messages keep coming in, reporting bombs on planes, in court buildings, shopping malls and airports, and demanding payment in Bitcoin.