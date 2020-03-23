Series of 57 aftershocks rock Zagreb in past day — agency

ZAGREB, March 23. /TASS/. A series of 57 moderate and minor aftershocks rocked the Croatian capital city of Zagreb during the day after several powerful quakes on Monday morning, HINA news agency said on Monday citing the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC).

According to EMSC, the aftershock with a magnitude from 2.0 to 3.3 were registered six to seven kilometers north of Zagreb.

Two magnitude 5.3 and 5.0 earthquakes hit Zagreb on Sunday. Their epicenters were located near the city. The earth tremors caused electricity and internet connection problems. About 200 Croatian servicemen continue to clear the city’s streets of the debris. About 300 more servicemen are on high alert ready to join the effort.

Many people were driven to the streets by the aftershocks. Despite the authorities’ recommendations to avoid close contacts in a bid to prevent the novel coronavirus spread, people flocked in groups. Those who cannot return to their apartments are provided with meals and accommodated at student hostels.

According to the Russian embassy, Russian nationals were not affected by the disaster.