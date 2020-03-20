Bombs reported on board ten Russian planes, says source

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Bombs have been reported on board ten Russian planes on Friday, an emergency source told TASS.

"Sheremetyevo Airport received an anonymous message about bombs on board seven planes en route from Moscow to Murmansk, Arkhangelsk, Orenburg, Ufa, Chelyabibnsk and St. Petersburg, and from Novosibirsk to Moscow," the source said.

According to him, all planes continue their flights.

Earlier on Friday, Sheremetyevo Airport recieved an email about bombs on board planes bound for Moscow from Vladivostok, Ufa and Irkutsk. All three of them have landed at their destination.

Messages about bombs on board planes started coming in on March 3. As many as 40 flights have been affected so far but all threats turned out to be hoaxes.

According to another law enforcement source, anonymous messages keep coming in, reporting bombs on planes, in court buildings, shopping malls and airports, and demanding payment in Bitcoin.