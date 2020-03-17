Three more Russian planes receive bomb threats on Tuesday

"Two of them landed routinely at the airports of destination. The Irkutsk-Moscow plane continues the flight, its itinerary remains unchanged," the source said.

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Three more planes en route from Irkutsk to Moscow, from Vladivostok to Irkutsk and from Moscow to Novosibirsk received bomb threats on Tuesday, a source in the aviation services has told TASS.

Earlier on Tuesday, bomb threats targeted three other Russian passenger planes en route from Moscow to Irkutsk, Ufa and Chelyabinsk. The planes landed safely at their destinations without changing their route.

Overall, six bomb hoaxes targeted Russian flights on Tuesday, the biggest number for one day over the recent time. Five hoax bomb threats came on Monday. Bomb threats targeting planes started coming on March 3. Over 20 hoax bomb threats have been received so far.

Beginning in November 2019, courts, schools, shopping malls and other establishments in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and other regions have been flooded with bogus bomb scares. The emergency services have been checking all reports, all of which have turned out to be false alarms.

Earlier, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said that it had blocked access to five foreign websites, which had been used for sending hoax bomb threat messages.