Russian planes allegedly rigged with explosives land at destination airports

On Monday, anonymous messages claimed that five passengers planes — Moscow-Perm, Moscow-Ufa, Moscow-Tyumen, Novosibirsk-Moscow and Moscow-Chelyabinsk — had allegedly been rigged with explosives. This is a record high number: last Saturday, the perpetrators "rigged" four planes.

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Several Russian planes, allegedly rigged with explosives, have landed at their destination airports, a source in aviation services told TASS.

No planes have changed their route despite the anonymous messages, the source disclosed, adding that the first three planes already landed.

The fake bomb threats against passenger planes started coming in on March 3. Since then, at least 14 planes have been "rigged." All threats have been deemed fake, as well as all threats that emerged since November against numerous courts, shopping malls, airports, schools and other social objects.

A source in the security service disclosed that anonymous perpetrators seek to extort bitcoins and threaten to continue to spam the government agencies with fake bomb threats.