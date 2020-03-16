Fourth bomb threat sent for plane on Monday

"Another message has been received about a bomb on a plane en route from Novosibirsk to Sheremetyevo. It is not changing its route and is scheduled to land at Sheremetyevo at 18:27 Moscow Time," the source said.

Earlier on Monday, Sheremetyevo Airport received an anonymous alert on its email about "bombs" on the flights Moscow-Perm, Moscow-Tyumen and Moscow-Ufa. All planes did not change their routes. The planes bound for Ufa and Perm have safely landed, while the plane en route to Tyumen is still in the air.

Bomb threats for planes started coming in since March 3. Unknown persons have sent bomb threats for at least 14 flights, including four on Saturday, but all of them turned out to be false. Earlier, a source in the law enforcement agencies noted that unknown persons started sending anonymous threats demanding bitcoins and threatening to continue bomb scare for planes, courts, shops, airports and airlines.