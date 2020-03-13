Three Russian tourists rescued from raft adrift at sea in Vietnam

HANOI, March 13. /TASS/. Vietnamese fishermen assisted in rescuing three Russian tourists adrift on a raft in a sea near Vietnam's southern province of Kien Giang, VnExpress website reported Friday.

The fishermen reportedly discovered two men and one woman aboard a makeshift motor-powered raft. The motor died, and the tourists were stranded at sea for almost 24 hours.

The crew informed the emergency services, who helped the Russian nationals to reach the shore and handed them over to the province’s foreign affairs office. The tourists, Sergei Borisov, 53, Nikolai Grigoryev, 35, and Anna Kosolapova, 27, disclosed that they came to Vietnam several days ago and intended to conduct a maritime trip to remote islands on their makeshift raft.

The Kien Giang province, where world-famous Phu Quoc island resort is located, enjoys high popularity among Russian tourists. In 2019, some 180,000 Russian nationals visited Phu Quoc, while the total number of Russians who visited Vietnam in 2019 exceeded 650,000 people.