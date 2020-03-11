Two Moscow courts evacuated in wake of bomb threats

MOSCOW, March 11. /TASS/. Two Moscow district courts have received bomb threats on Wednesday, TASS reports.

Both courts have been evacuated. Police units have been sent to the court buildings to carry out a security sweep.

A wave of bomb threats began in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other Russian regions in late November 2019. Unknown persons repeatedly call in bomb threats at various facilities: courts, schools, hospitals, airports, train stations. All the previous threats resulted to be false. Earlier, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) informed that it had blocked access to five foreign mail services used to send out bomb threats at various facilities in the country.