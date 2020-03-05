Russian passenger planes become new target of bomb threats

These anonymous messages may be related to the wave of bomb threats that began in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other Russian regions in late November 2019. Unknown persons repeatedly call in bomb threats at various facilities: courts, schools, hospitals, airports, train stations. All the previous threats resulted to be false. Earlier, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) informed that it had blocked access to five foreign mail services used to send out bomb threats at various facilities in the country.

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Unknown perpetrators have begun to target Russian passenger planes with bomb threats. In the past week, Russian airports received six messages containing bomb threats, with four planes targeted on Thursday. All threats were confirmed false. TASS sources in the law enforcement and emergency services informed that a search for the perpetrators is underway.

On Tuesday, an Airbus 330 plane en route from Vladivostok to Moscow made an unscheduled landing in Khabarovsk due to an anonymous bomb threat. Specialists have searched the plane, finding no suspicious items. A passenger aircraft en route from Novosibirsk to Moscow landed in Perm due to a similar message. Both threats were confirmed false.

On Thursday, four planes received bomb threats: an Airbus A320 plane en route from Vladivostok to Novosibirsk, an Airbus A320 en route from Moscow to Omsk, an Airbus A319 traveling from St. Petersburg to Simferopol, and a Sukhoi Superjet en route from Moscow to Syktyvkar. In all cases, the crew chose not to request emergency landings, completing the trip at the stipulated destination, where the planes underwent a security sweep. All bomb threats were confirmed false.

A source informed TASS that police units have to search the passengers, their luggage and the plane itself. "Obviously, air carriers suffer damages in such cases," the source noted.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured that Russian security services are conducting a search for the authors of false bomb threats. "The intelligence services work on these people, and this work cannot be disclosed to public," he said. "Let’s hope that sooner or later [the perpetrators] would be found and punished.".