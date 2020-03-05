Bomb threat reported on flight en route from Moscow to Omsk

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport has received a message about a bomb aboard an Airbus A320 bound for the Siberian city of Omsk, an emergency source told TASS.

According to the source, soon after the plane had departed, the airport authorities received an anonymous message about a board planted onboard.

The crew decided not to divert the plane and continue the flight.

A law enforcement source, in turn, said, that the plane would be checked upon arrival to Omsk. According to the source, the bomb threat is highly likely to be a hoax.

On Tuesday, two planes were forced to make emergency landings due to bomb scares: an Airbus en route from Vladivostok to Moscow landed in Khabarovsk and a plane bound from Novosibirsk to Moscow made a landing in Perm.