MAGAS, March 4. /TASS/. A gang member is killed in a special operation in the rural area of Russia’s North Caucasus region of Ingushetia, the head of local administration told TASS on Wednesday.

"The special operation has ended. Law enforcement officers said they had eradicated one militant. It is reported that he is neither a resident of the village nor a resident of Ingushetia," the official said.