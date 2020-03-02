Moscow police detain man who reported fake bomb threats in several cities

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. The Moscow police have detained a suspect who reported fake bomb threats at various facilities in several Russian cities, the police’s press service informed TASS.

"<…> An unidentified man called 02 (police hotline - TASS) reporting bomb threats at several objects in different cities. At the same time, he organized a live stream for an unrestricted number of persons on one of his social networks. Police units have been sent to the scene immediately," the message informs, adding that the suspect, a 31-year-old man, has been detained.