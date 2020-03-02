Nine Moscow courts evacuated due to bomb threats

A source in the emergency services informed TASS that the Okhotny Ryad shopping mall, the Four Seasons Hotel and a school in downtown Moscow are undergoing a security sweep in the wake of anonymous bomb threats. The source added that 50 people had been evacuated from the shopping mall for security purposes.

A wave of bomb threats began in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other Russian regions in late November 2019. Unknown persons repeatedly call in bomb threats at various facilities: courts, schools, hospitals, airports, train stations. All the previous threats resulted to be false. Earlier, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) informed that it had blocked access to five foreign mail services used to send out bomb threats at various facilities in the country.