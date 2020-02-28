Plane makes emergency landing at Moscow Vnukovo Airport due to cracked windshield

Pilots who belly-landed airliner in Moscow suburban cornfield to get Hero of Russia titles

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. A Boeing 777 passenger plane en route from Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport to Bangkok has made a successful emergency landing at Moscow Vnukovo Airport due to a cracked windshield, a source in the emergency services informed TASS.

"The plane has landed without incident. No one has been injured," the source stated. There were over 190 passengers and 14 crew on board.

The Rossiya Airlines aircraft left Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport bound for Bangkok at 07:55 Moscow time. The crew reported a cracked windshield when the plane was flying over Kazakhstan. The pilots decided to return to Moscow and to land at Moscow Vnukovo Airport, where the aircraft will undergo a technical examination. The passengers will change over to another aircraft.