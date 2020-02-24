Driver in Volkmarsen carnival crash intentionally drove into people, say police

BERLIN, February 24. /TASS/. The driver of a car that crashed into a carnival parade in the German town of Volkmarsen (the state of Hesse) on Monday, intentionally drove into a group of people, a police representative told reporters.

"We do not consider the incident a terrorist act," he was quoted as saying by the DPA news agency. The police assume that the issue is not about a politically motivated attack, but that it was most likely an "intentional crime."

Nevertheless, a representative of the local interior ministry said that "currently a terrorist act cannot be ruled out." The General Prosecutor’s Office in Frankfurt am Main is investigating the incident.

The Focus Online portal wrote that the suspect is a 29-year-old local resident, a German citizen.

The Bild newspaper said earlier that around 30 people, including children, were injured in the incident. The crash came at around 4:30 pm Moscow time in Volkmarsen, a town with population of about 6,800 people located near Kassel.