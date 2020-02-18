Distressed Superjet safely lands at Moscow’s Vnukovo

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. A Rusjet airline’s Sukhoi Superjet 100 has safely landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport with an actuated air-conditioning system failure sensor, a source in the emergencies services told TASS on Tuesday.

"The plane has landed safely," the source said.

According the source, the plane arrived from Berlin and Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov may be on board.

The minister,made a working visit to Germany on February 17-18. The ministry’s press service was unavailable for comment.