Court rules runaway patient in St. Petersburg undergo novel virus check

ST. PETERSBURG, February 17. /TASS/. Quarantined patient Alla Ilyuna, who earlier escaped from a hospital in St. Petersburg where she had been taken for novel coronavirus checks, has been accused of violating orders from the consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor. Her case is to be considered by the city’s magistrate court, the city courts’ press service told the media.

A district court on Monday sustained a lawsuit filed by St. Petersburg’s chief sanitary doctor, who wants Ilyina to be compelled to undergo medical examination. Ilyina will have to stay in hospital until she has twice tested negative for the coronavirus infection.