Four Ukrainian poachers arrested for 10 days in Crimea

SIMFEROPOL, February 16. /TASS/. The Kerch City Court has arrested for ten days four Ukrainian nationals, who were detained by Russian border guards in the Sea of Azov over illegal fishing, the Border Service of the Federal Security Service in Crimea said on Sunday.

The Ukrainian nationals were detained on Saturday by the FSB personnel for committing an administrative offense, in particular for defying the security services’ legal demands and violating the rules of catching biological resources.

The FSB Border Service in Crimea reported on February 15 that the Russian border guards had detained a small vessel in the western part of the Sea of Azov off the Crimean Peninsula. Four Ukrainian nationals without IDs were onboard the vessel. The captain failed to meet the legal demands of the border guards to stop and attempted to escape. During the checks, some 290 species of kalkan were found onboard the ship. All crew members admitted that they had been involved in illegal fishing.