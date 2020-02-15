Man opens fire on passers-by from hunting rifle in Kaliningrad, two killed - source

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. An identified man opened fire from a hunting rifle in the Russian westernmost city of Kaliningrad, killing two people, a source with the law enforcement agencies told TASS on Saturday.

"According to preliminary reports, a man opened fire from a hunting rifle on passers-by. He shot dead two people and tried to commit suicide. The perpetrator is wounded and taken to hospital," the source said.

Among the fatalities are a man and a woman.

"The killed woman was pregnant. Investigators are working on the crime scene. Criminal proceedings are under consideration," he added.