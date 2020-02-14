Woman carrying 50 bullets apprehended in Moscow airport

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Police officers have apprehended a woman trying to carry a bag with 50 small-caliber bullets through in Sheremetyevo Airport in Moscow, a source in law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"A woman is detained in Sheremetyevo Airport’s Terminal E with 50 small-caliber bullets found in her bag," the source informed.

According to the source, criminal proceedings were opened against her under article 222 of Russia’s Criminal Code (Illegal Acquisition, Transfer, Sale, Storage, Transportation, or Bearing of Firearms, Its Basic Parts, Ammunition, Explosives, and Explosive Devices), police officers are investigating why the woman purchased the bullets.